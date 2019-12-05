Leitrim jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Rinka Kids Fitness are recruiting an Instructor to cover Boyle, Croghan and Carrick-on-Shannon.

Laragan Pig Farm/Milling Ltd have a vacancy for a Stock Person to work on the pig farm and mill.

Moran McNamara Accountants are looking to recruit a Trainee Accountant.

Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim Education and Training Board invite applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Musician Educators / Director of a Traditional Orchestra - Music Generation Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council invites applications for the positions of General Services Supervisor (North Leitrim area) and Assistant Planner.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.