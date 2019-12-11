Leitrim jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
Curamach Strings LTD require a Beef Serosa Technician.
Tots Have Creche, Dromod requires an Assistant Manager and A Classroom Assistant.
Leitrim Warmer Homes have a vacancy for a full-time Insulation Installer.
Keadue Social Services have a vacancy for a Driver/Day Care Assistant.
An Apprentice Electrician (first, second or third year) is required in the Longford/Roscommon area for immediate start.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
