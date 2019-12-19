New extension at Arigna Mining Experience completed

Arigna Mining Experience opened in 2003 and is marketed and uniquely positioned as Ireland’s first and last coal mine, the experience brings the visitor through the exhausting and often hazardous work of a miner with working conditions that were very harsh and cramped.

The Centre has operated very successfully for the last 16 years and in order for the centre to support and meet the needs of its visitors and improve the overall visitor experience a new extension and redevelopment works have just been completed.

Joe Dolan, The Bush Hotel, with Denis Doogan and Denis Flynn of Hillstreet Quarries Pictures: Gerry Faughnan

To mark this milestone a celebratory event took place at Arigna Mining Experience on December 10.

The new redevelopment includes a number of additions and enhanced facilities to the centre which has included:

• A new purpose built Audi Visual Room / Meeting Facility

• Enlarged Craft and Exhibition Space

• New and extended visitor facilities including 60 seater cafe for visitors to enjoy

• Upgraded car parking and access