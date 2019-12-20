Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch returns to Kilronan Castle

The very popular Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies lunch and celebration, which is in aid of North West Simon Community, takes place on Sunday, January 5 in Kilronan Castle, Ballyfarnon.

Tickets for the Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch are now on sale from Mary, phone (087) 7708865 or online on Eventbrite.

The tickets, which are €45, cover the cost of the meal and wine.