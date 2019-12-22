Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Harte (née McDermott), Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Leitrim



Mary Harte (nee McDermott) Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband John, sadly missed by her sons John Joseph, Francis and Patrick, her daughters Marie, Patricia, Eileen and Catherine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, on Monday to arrive for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford



Late of USA. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patsy and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, this Monday evening from 4 o'clock with prayers at 4.45 o'clock. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, arriving at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan



Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan. Saturday 21st December 2019, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Bridie Smith. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Anne Marie Wright and Margaret, son Bernard, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Sean, Lucy, Mary and Kate, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Maureen Monaghan, Eileen Mulhern and Sheila McBreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday evening, 22nd December, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 23rd December, in the Church of the Holy Family, Gowna at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frankie Kennedy, Malahide, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



Frankie Kennedy, Malahide, Dublin & Kilcorby, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. December 21st, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Husband of the late Ursula. Sadly missed by loving daughter Caroline, son Donal, partner Nancy, son-in-law Pauric, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family & friends. Reposing at his residence in Kilcorby today (Sunday) from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning arriving at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Roscommon

Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, December 20th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lena, son-in-law Oweney and grandson James. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Patrick, daughters Maria (Daly), Brenda (Cull), Irene (Gallagher), Claire ( Cull) and Emma (Early), sons-in-law, Phil, Tommy, John and Padraig, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Arigna on Sunday afternoon, from 1 p.m. until 5p.m. House private, please, at all other times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M, Arigna, on Sunday evening, arriving 8 p.m,. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Hughes (née Collis), Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rathmines, Dublin

The death has occurred of Eileen Hughes (née Collis) of Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sadly missed by her daughter Valerie, her sons Patrick and Enda, her daughters-in-law Colette and Mary, her brother Brendan (Lucan), her grandchildren Caoimhe, Tom and James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon

Gibbons - (nee Conroy), (London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co. Laois). December 17th 2019 (peacefully) in her 79th year. Josephine predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in- laws, Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. Funeral arrangements will be announced later