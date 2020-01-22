Daly’s Drinks of Boyle awarded Connacht/Ulster Off-Licence of the Year

Daly’s Drinks of Boyle, County Roscommon has been named as ‘Connacht/Ulster Off-Licence of the Year 2020’ at the National Off-Licence Association’s (NOffLA) Awards on Monday evening.

Jessica Daly and Geraldine Daly collected the Award, sponsored by Drumshanbo Gun Powder Irish Gin, at the annual event hosted at the Honorable Society of King’s Inns in Dublin. The Awards also saw NOffLA members call on all political parties to make a commitment to commence Minimum Unit Pricing as a matter of priority following the General Election.

Now in its twenty-fourth year, the Awards recognise and showcase excellence in the independent off-licence sector, which represents 315 specialist businesses throughout the country. The Awards highlight those retailers that offer exceptional service to customers and demonstrate excellence in retail standards.

Speaking at the awards, NOffLA Chairman, Gary O’Donovan said, “The annual NOffLA Awards highlight the expertise of the independent off-licence sector, showcasing the benchmark of personal service in our industry, as well as the top-quality products offered by our highly trained, specialist members.”