Local band Late Nite Radio named Best Wedding Entertainment in Connaught

It was a glitzy affair in Dublin’s Crown Plaza last Monday, Jan 20, when the best of the best of the Irish Wedding Industry gathered. There were suppliers from all corners of the country, all chosen by Irish Couples as the elite of the Irish wedding industry.

At this highly competitive event, this category included more than just Wedding Bands, it included all forms of Wedding entertainment. It is testament to this talented and professional foursome, that they were shortlisted and named the overall winner in Connaught!

Leitrim’s Donnacha Holmes and Ronnie Duignan are joined by Boyle natives - Donal Farrell and David Mullooly to make up Late Nite Radio Band. They have been together for almost eleven years and are in high demand throughout the country as couples plan their wedding celebrations.

Ultimately this award was chosen by Brides and Grooms across the province and the country.

And according to their reviews, the guys are known for their friendly approach, professionalism and willingness to share their knowledge and advice with couples as they plan their Wedding Party.

In addition, they are a talented bunch of musicians. Their sound is on par with the best in the business.

Their performance is a smooth delivery of music to suit every taste as they move through the musical genres in a seamless medley with a focus on delivering an evening that everyone enjoys.

After careful consultation with their couples, they deliver the right balance of songs so that young and old enjoy the party and that the dance floor is always full. Late Nite Radio Band - Moves that moves you!

For more information, see www.lateniteradioband.com and follow the guys on Facebook & Instagram.