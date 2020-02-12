Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens celebrate successful Wedding Showcase on Sunday, February 9

While Storm Ciara was still prevalent last Sunday, nothing stopped couples bearing the elements to travel from all over the Country to visit Lough Rynn Castle to see the venue set in all its grandeur. Lough Rynn Castle has become a very attractive venue to so many engaged couples searching for that special unique venue.

The event proved they have it all to offer. Its Baronial Hall was set for both an arrival drinks feception where couples could visualise their married life commencing. With entertainment provided by Rackish Traditional Irish Band.

Kevin Lowry, serving cocktails at Lough Rynn Castle's Wedding Showcase

On entrance to the Grand Ballroom, Wedding couples were said to be blown away by the beautiful setting. They were greeted by the hotels sales team, who guided their visitors through the different table displays and food dishes which were presented. There were different set up styles available for the couples to choose from. There was also an abundance of food tasters available for the guests. The staff looked so professional serving canapés and wine samples throughout the afternoon. Entertainment was provided by Bridal Wave wedding band, and Midlands DJ & Saxophone.

Executive head chef, Clare O’Leary, and her team had a kitchen demonstration to allow wedding guests to sample some of the menu options. In addition to the plentiful food there was a wine expert also on hand advising couples on the best wines to suit their chosen menu.

Wedding couples also had the opportunity to meet with Lough Rynn’s recommended Wedding Suppliers on the day too. The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all involved.