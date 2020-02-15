Elphin's Dillion Beirne & Monaghan Lisa Brennan are crowned the 2020 AIB Northwest Macra King and Queen

The 13th Annual AIB Northwest Macra Kings and Queens event took place in a packed Sligo Park Hotel on Saturday the 18th of January, the highlight of the Northwest Macra calendar!

18 Kings and Queens from throughout the Northwest came to Sligo to compete for the title of the "AIB Northwest Macra King and Queen". The Kings and Queens took part in numerous challenges in the Garavogue Bar under the watchful eye of our 3 judges; James OHara our 2019 King, Chloe Kennedy Donegal Rose of Tralee and Paul Clabby 2018 Rose of Tralee Escort of the Year.

The winner was announced that night on front of a record breaking crowd by i Radios Dave Duke. Rhythm and Sticks who hail from Co. Longford then took to the stage and had everybody on the dance floor into the late hours where Dave Duke took over for the closing set.

Dillion comes from Elphin, Co. Roscommon where he works for Kepak and is chairperson of Elphin Macra na Feirme. Lisa hails from Co. Monaghan. Lisa is studying Rural Enterprise and Business in GMIT. After being crowned the AIB 2020 Northwest Queen has big plans for Monaghan Macra.

The winners were presented with a voucher sponsored by EJ's Menswear and Little Sister along with weekend passes to Cowboys and Heros which were also kindly sponsored. Winners also received the perpetual Tiara & Crown as well as the coveted Trophy which has a new home for the coming year.