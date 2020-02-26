Leitrim jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Due to the increased work load and company expansion, ArchEng Tech Consulting Ltd, has excellent opportunities for all grades including graduates in the following positions: Architects; Engineers; Quantity Surveyors; Project Managers; Architectural Technicians and CAD Technicians.

Waterways Ireland is currently seeking to full the position of Assistant Lock Keepers (North Shannon Region).

A Childminder is required in the Drumshanbo/Dowra area.

A Bus Escort is sought to cover maternity leave, required for St Patrick's NS, Drumshanbo.

Work is available right now with Nurse on Call for RGNs; RCNs; RMs; RPNs and RNIDs. New graduates and Nurses returning to work are also very welcome.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.