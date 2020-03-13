Boyle man publishes a book of short stories

A new anthology of short stories entitled Five Incredible Short Stories has been just published on the Amazon platform by a new short story writer originally from Dublin but living in Boyle for the past fifteen years with his wife Lorraine and three sons.



Darren Moore has written an intriguing and immersive collection of short stories that is sure to resonate with any reader and someone looking for something a bit different to read. The ambitious scope of the work is designed to draw the reader in and allow them to fully experience the characters in each short story.



The writer has an incredible ability to convey palpable emotion in his writing. Each story is though-provoking, unique and well-written with memorable endearing characters. The author is a former English Literature graduate from UCD with many years teaching experience and works as a Supply Teacher at Post Primary level.



The first story Mam is a moving tale about a remarkable woman who is confronted with her own mortality. The second story The Dress explores the depth of friendship between two best friends Sarah and Sharon. The Dinner Table revolves around the interactions of the people who sit at it. Dance of the Little Swans is a charming tale of a lady who has kept a story deep within her heart for over fifty years only to be revealed in the most unlikely of places, the local corner shop. You can buy the book on amazon or in the Úna Bhán gift shop beside King House in Boyle.