Death in Leitrim - Sunday, April 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Day (née Woods), Palmerstown, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Day (née Woods) Wheatfield Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on April 25th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Henry and cherished mother of Harry, Joe and Garrett. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters in law Mary, Carmel and Ingrid. Grandchildren Emma, Catherine, Louise, Harry, Kelly-Ann, Joseph and Róisín. Sisters and brothers in America, her relatives and large circle of friends. A private funeral will take place at 11am Monday 27th April, due to current restrictions. Please leave a personal message in the condolences section below. Funeral Mass can be viewed online by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-philomenas-parish-palmerstown The Day family would like to thank Dr Griffin’s renal team in St James’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice Palliative Care Team in Harold’s Cross for their wonderful care and support.

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and her family at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit Manorhamilton. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda), James, daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tomás), grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus , Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia & Josh. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral and family home will be private, please. A memorial Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at a later date.



Jim Brennan, Lisserdrea, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jim Brennan, Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Friday, April 24th, peacefully in the exceptional and tender loving care of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his brothers John (Australia), Ted (Manorhamillton) and Tom (England). Jim, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, sons and daughters, Gerard, Patricia, Seamus, Cyril, Sinead, Michelle and David, daughters-in-law Fionnula, Maeve, Avine and Michelle, son-in-law Martin and John, Cherished grandchildren Alanna, Naoise, James, Keith, Shane, Darren, David, Niall, Ciara, Gemma, Jack, Sean, Alisha, Arianna, Kyle, Shayla, Shay and Fiadh, and great-grandchild Jack, sisters Bridie Mc Guire (Melbourne), Marion Costello (Sydney) and brother Mick (Auckland), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Jim's Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately, in line with the guidelines issued by The Government and H.S.E.

Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

The death has taken place peacefully of Maude Scott, Main Street, Arva, Co. Cavan on 24th April 2020, surrounded by her close family and the caring and dedicated staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Loyal and loving sister to Basil, Mignone and Joy and predeceased by Fay, Violet, Robert and Joan. Maude will also be very sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends. Due to the current Government restrictions at this time, Maude’s funeral will take place privately. A memorial service to celebrate Maude’s life will be held at a later date. Maude’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Peacefully on Good Friday in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7th, at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.