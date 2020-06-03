Anger over 'trashing' of Roscommon amenity site by Bank Holiday visitors

Crowds attended the Lough Key Forest Park amenity over the Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy the sunshine. Sadly they left the park in a disgusting state, with piles of rubbish shoved into flower pots, left on benches and littering the grass.

The park's official Facebook page put up images of the mess and pointed out that staff have been laid off since March 13, meaning there is no one to clear up this kind of mess. See the post below

The images are shocking and the people responsible should be well and truly ashamed of themselves. Please everyone, take your litter home with you!