Regional Independents decline invite from the FF, FG and the GP to a briefing on the Programme for Government

The eight Independent TDs in the Regional Group have declined an invitation from Fianna Fail, Fine Gael & the Green Party to a briefing on the Programme for Government.

The eight TDs have issued a statement noting that there is no merit discussing a document which has no status pending a vote of the three parties next week.

"As the ratification process is still underway within the three parties there is little point in discussing a document that cannot be add to, subtracted from or changed.

"The Regional Independents will now await the outcome of the Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green Party consideration of the Programme for Government."

The Regional Independents consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD.