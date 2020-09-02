€50,000 for cycleway from Lough Key to Carrick-on-Shannon

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim and Minister for State, Frank Feighan has said that the provision of a new on line cycle track, road pavement and lining and signage on the route between Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon will prove to be a game changer in the efforts to encourage activity tourists to access the location and that it is yet another step towards the full linking up of the many great greenway projects in the Northwest.

The project was awarded €50,000 on Monday under the government's Active Travel Measures Scheme 2020.

“As Minister for Wellbeing I want to see the Greenways in Sligo, Ballinamore, Manorhamilton and beyond all linked up with the other activity tourism infrastructure in the region such as the Blueway in order to improve accessibility for visiting activity tourists, but also to help to improve our ability to exercise and improve our own health and wellbeing,” he said.