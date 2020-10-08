Watch: Step back in time to browsing Xtra-Vision on a Friday night

Who remembers going to Xtra Vision of a Friday night to browse the ailes for the perfect weekend movie?

Video shops are now nothing more than a long-forgotten part of our past with the dawn of the digital age, we don't even have to take our bums off the couch to browse the movie titles.

First posted on TikTok by Chris Keogan, the video was later shared online by Twitter user Martyn Rosnay. The video was shot in 2008. Bringing viewers on a walkthrough of the Xtra Vision shop in Boyle, Co. Roscommon, the clip has evoked a huge response online - reminding onlookers of simpler times with many commenting that they can somehow 'smell' the place just through the video.

I’m glad someone recorded this video of a walkthrough in Xtra Vision for posterity. A Friday night ritual for most of Ireland that future generations will struggle to understand. pic.twitter.com/Eolk5AnSms — Martyn Rosney (@rosney) October 6, 2020

So what was your go to movie from Xtra Vision?