Dangan NS pupils lending support to their local community

As Covid-19 put a halt to the usual Christmas carol service at Dangan National School, they were determined to do something to mark the Christmas season.

Michelle Prior, special education teacher, said they decided they would like to do something for the members of their community who may have been cocooning and felt more isolated than previous years.

Diarmuid, Nathan and Dara with Christmas logs they made

The children in Junior infants to second class made Christmas cards and Christmas tree decorations and the children from 3rd to 6th class made traditional Christmas logs and wrote letters.

All items were placed in a gift bag and were delivered throughout the community.

“We hope they brought some joy to all the wonderful members of our community who support us each year. A special word of thanks to our fantastic caretaker Bernie Sheridan and acting principal Master Gannon for supplying the holly and logs.

“Wishing all our pupils, families, staff and community in Dangan, Kilmore the very best for 2021,” said Michelle.

The giftbags and logs ready for distribution to people in the community who were cocooning or feeling isolated