Elphin Windmill celebrates 25 years since renovation
A beautiful image of Elphin Windmill taken recently by Gerry Faughnan
The iconic Elphin Windmill was built in the early 18th century and was used to stone grind wheat and oats using wind power.
On the 1837 map it was stated as "Windmill in Ruins" and left like that until restoration which took place from 1992 to 1996.
25th Anniversary calendars are now available email elphinwindmill1740@gmail.com or can be posted to you if requested.
