The latest Covid-19 infection figures for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Roscommon and Donegal

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday, February 27. In total there have been 49 cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim in the last two weeks.

Cavan has seen less than five new cases in the same period with 134 cases in the last fortnight while in Donegal there have been five new cases of the virus bringing the two week total to 300.

There have been no new cases in Sligo and this brings to 58 the number of cases were recorded in the last two weeks while in Roscommon, less than five new cases have been reported, bringing the two week total to 67.