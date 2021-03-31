Extension of winter mooring period on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway

Waterways Ireland is advising all water users on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway that:

1. The Winter Mooring period on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway has been extended until 30 April 2021. There will be no additional cost for this extension.

2. All Locks on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway remain closed until further notice.

3. All service blocks on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway remain closed until further notice.

Waterways Ireland is encouraging all users of our navigations not to take part in any activity on the water in order to comply with Government direction.

Waterways Ireland thanks all vessel owners and operators for their co-operation in relation to this matter.