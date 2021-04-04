Boyle Musical Society's annual musical has been postponed

Following Boyle Musical Society’s Annual General Meeting, which was conducted by Zoom on March 23, the committee announced the postponement of this year’s musical.

The committee felt they were not in a position to make any plans for a show in 2021 particularly when there is still no clarification from NPHET or the Government regarding social gatherings and venue capacities.

This is now the second time they have had to postpone a musical due to Covid-19 but they are confident that it will be the last time too.

They promise to be back in 2022, bigger and better!