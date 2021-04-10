Temporary road closure along Main Street, Roscommon town from April 12

Works commencing one week earlier than originally planned

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Roscommon County Council has decided to move forward a planned road closure at Main Street, Roscommon by a week.

Works will now begin this Monday, April 11.

Road to be closed:                         R366 at Main Street, Roscommon

Period of Closure:                          Monday, April 12 until Friday, June 11, 2021 inclusive.

Alternative Routes:                      N61, N63, L7035/L7040/L7041/L7043/L7045/L7046        

Reason for Closures:                     Roscommon Town Centre & Public Realm Enhancement Project

Works are being carried out by P&D Lydon Contractors - Roscommon Town Realm Enhancement Project (Capital Projects Team/Community & Enterprise)