Temporary road closure along Main Street, Roscommon town from April 12
Works commencing one week earlier than originally planned
Roscommon County Council has decided to move forward a planned road closure at Main Street, Roscommon by a week.
Works will now begin this Monday, April 11.
Road to be closed: R366 at Main Street, Roscommon
Period of Closure: Monday, April 12 until Friday, June 11, 2021 inclusive.
Alternative Routes: N61, N63, L7035/L7040/L7041/L7043/L7045/L7046
Reason for Closures: Roscommon Town Centre & Public Realm Enhancement Project
Works are being carried out by P&D Lydon Contractors - Roscommon Town Realm Enhancement Project (Capital Projects Team/Community & Enterprise)
