Go Purple for Domestic Violence 5K fundraiser

Friday, April 23 will be Go Purple for Domestic Violence, a national day of fundraising and awareness for local domestic violence services across the country.



The initiative is being led by An Garda Síochána in partnership with Safe Ireland and Men’s Aid. It is a great opportunity to work with your local Gardaí, to raise awareness about domestic violence and your local service. It will also be a great local fundraising day for such services.



Roscommon Safe Link is the local service in Co Roscommon and surrounding counties. It is a non-profit charitable organisation supporting people who experience domestic abuse. In addition to crisis response Safe Link also provides education and group support, counselling and signposting to other relevant organisations.



Purple 5K is an event being put in place to encourage people to raise funds for Roscommon Safe Link. Ensuring social distancing, participants are encouraged to walk, jog or run wearing purple and raise much-needed funds for the organisation. The event is set for Friday, April 23 next but the fundraiser remains open for 4 weeks, until May 23, allowing extra time to prepare and raise funds.



Anyone wishing to take on the event can do so by simply going to www.idonate.ie/wearpurple. Here, participants can make a once off donation or can set up their own fundraising page to shar with family and friends. Events like this can be a great target for those looking a get a little fitter, celebrate a special event in their lives or simply an opportunity to support a good cause.



The recent Covid-19 crisis has given rise to an increase in domestic violence and abuse in the region. Safe Link, who continue to deal with the fall-out, has announced an increase in calls to its helpline of almost 50% over the past few months. Their project manager, Anne Carey, said at the launch of the Purple 5K event, “It is important that the public know we are here, that we are available and that we can help. People experiencing domestic abuse and coercive control need support when they make that first move; we are that support. That first call is always the hardest”



Roscommon Safe Link can be contacted on 071 9664200, info@roscommonsafelink.ie