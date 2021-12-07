1,356 homes without power in Boyle as Storm Barra approaches

A large number of properties in the Boyle area of Roscommon are currently without power as the impact of Storm Barra hits our shores.
According to ESB Network's Powercheck.ie 1,356 customers are affected.
The estimated time for restoration of power is 12.15pm.
