€250,000 to progress Lough Key to Carrick-on-Shannon Greenway

Castle Island in Lough Key Forest Park
Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation of €250,000 towards the progression of the Lough Key Greenway to Carrick-on-Shannon.
“I have had communications with Minister Eamon Ryan, Roscommon County Council and TII pressing for the Lough Key to Carrick greenway, and I am so pleased to see this funding to begin the work and progress a project that I believe will provide great opportunities for tourism in the North Roscommon and Boyle area” stated Minister Feighan.
The Lough Ree Greenway project which will reach as far as Roosky and Strokestown, has been allocated €145,000.
