Don't miss "The Mart Project" in Roscommon

Laura Earley Mart project
Roscommon Arts Centre’s Gallery Space hosts a new exhibition by Roscommon artist Laura Early entitled ‘The Mart Project – Stories of a Community’.
This multi-sensory exhibition is based on artist Laura’s experience of visiting sale days at local livestock marts and documenting her experiences through lens-based media and audio recordings.
The aim was to collect stories and to encourage memory recalling of both past and present farming experiences from the elderly, making visits to participants’ homes and to local nursing homes to carry out the recording sessions.
The exhibition includes audio recordings from those who were and are involved in this community, and also hosts an extensive collection of photographs taken at various marts.
The exhibition also plays host to an installation made by the artist which focuses on objects found in these environments. This aspect of the exhibition brings a playful component to the show.
The work from this project is presented through a multi-sensory exhibition including audio, visual and sensory touch.
Laura Earley is an artist and Art Educator from Co Roscommon. Laura has a Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Design and a Masters in Art and Design Education from the N.C.A.D.
The exhibition continues at Roscommon Arts Centre until April14.
Admission is free.
