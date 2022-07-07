Thousands respond to Roscommon family’s plea to #PrayForArchie

An appeal for prayers and positive thoughts for the recovery of a seriously ill Roscommon teenager have led to an outpouring of support on social media in recent days.

In November 2012, Padraic and Paula Naughton's world was turned upside down when they were told, on the same day, that their three sons, Archie and twins George and Isaac, had a terminal muscle-wasting disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Since this diagnosis, and with the help of a wide circle of family, friends and supporters, the Naughton family has fought to secure the best care for their boys and to also raise funds and awareness about Duchennes through the Join Our Boys Trust.

In a heart-breaking post on the Join Our Boys Instagram account over the past week came the news that Archie has become seriously ill.

His mother, Paula, posted a short video in which she acknowledged “this has been one of the hardest weeks of our lives... the last few months have been if I am totally honest”.

In a further update the Naughton and Kerr families asked that everyone “continue to pray for (Archie) and send positive thoughts” for his recovery.”

As we went to press this week the family had updated their social media noting: “Please, PLEASE keep Archie in your thoughts & prayers. He continues to battle but it is a struggle. Keep visualising the miracle of him being well and at home with his two amigos, George & Isaac.

“We are indebted to you all for the thousands of prayers/ messages/texts/and kind thoughts. Please accept our apologies for not replying to them all. We are overwhelmed by your love & compassion. Thank you all most sincerely. #PrayForArchie #NeverEVERGiveUp

“Love & Light. The Naughton & Kerr Families”

A special prayer service was organised over the weekend at Sacred Heart Church in Roscommon town and people have also been asked to light a candle for Archie's recovery.

Support the Boys

To help the Naughton family in their campaign to raise funds and awareness view the Join Our Boys Trust page: https://joinourboys.org/donate/