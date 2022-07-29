80 bids placed in 30 minutes on Roscommon home on 9 acres

This property went under the hammer this morning
There was great excitement in Kilmore this morning. For auction was a modest 3 bedroom farmhouse in the townland of Skeagh. 80 bids were placed in 30 minutes.
There were 3 active bidders. Bids were coming on top of each other, within seconds. The outcome was a sale at €434,000 for this residence on 9 acres. Uniquely it benefited from an elevated setting overlooking Lough Boderg and the Shannon with frontage to the lake.
REA Brady Estate agents had it for sale by Private Treaty and had a serious amount of enquires from Ireland and overseas. With multiple active bidders bringing the highest Private Treaty offer to €312,000 at the end of last week, they decided to set up an online auction on their BIDNOW system and let all the bidders have a fair opportunity to settle the matter.
The bidders didn’t disappoint. REA Brady got a phenomenal result for their clients and have some under bidders with serious ability looking for a home. If you’re thinking of selling, call REA Brady on 071 96 22444
