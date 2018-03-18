Tickets are free
So are you heading to Dublin today to welcome home our Grand Slam heroes?
Rob Kearney.
Ireland's Grand Slam winners will parade their Six Nations trophy in the Aviva Stadium later this afternoon in a special ticketed homecoming event.
This follows their historic win in Twickenham yesterday where not only did the Irish Rugby team defeat England, they also achieved a clean sweep of titles in the Six Nations and achieved their third Grand Slam win.
A special ticketed homecoming event has been organised for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 4.30pm this afternoon, March 18.
Tickets are free and available on Ticketmaster.ie
