Carrick RFC to host Connacht Rugby Summer Camp in Boyle

The launch has taken place of the 2018 Connacht Rugby Summer Camps with official partners ‘totalhealth Pharmacy’ with Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Club hosting their camp in Boyle next week.

Carrick-on-Shannon RFC will host their camp in Abbey Community College in Boyle from Monday July 9, to Friday July 13, the camps running each day from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Other camps will also take place in Sligo and all over Galway.

In total 18 camps will be held across the next six weeks at clubs around the province, starting this week at Creggs RFC, Ballinasloe RFC and Sligo RFC. The Summer Camps, which are run by fully accredited IRFU coaches, are open to boys and girls between the ages of 6-12 and no prior rugby experience is necessary.

Children will get to experience the sport in a fun, safe environment, while developing the basic rugby skills while making new friends and, most importantly, having fun. A number of Connacht Rugby players will be paying a visit to every camp, while the entire squad will be making the trip to Ballina RFC on Wednesday July 11, to meet the kids, members of the club and wider Ballina community.

Speaking at this morning’s launch at The Sportsground, Joe Gorham Domestic Rugby Manager at Connacht Rugby said “We are delighted to officially launch this year’s Connacht Rugby Summer Camps in conjunction with totalhealth Pharmacy.

“The Summer Camps are a key cornerstone of what we here at Connacht Rugby are all about. Through our 'Grassroots to Green Shirts’ vision we want to get a rugby ball in the hands of every boy and girl in the province and have them experience the benefits of our great sport.

“We know that every child attending the Camps over the next six weeks will have a fantastic time. We are also thrilled to have totalhealth Pharmacy on board as our new official partner and we look forward to our partnership growing into the future."

Ollie McGuinness, Director totalhealth Pharmacy Group, said “The totalhealth Pharmacy Group are delighted to have partnered with Connacht Rugby as the official sponsor of the Connacht Rugby Summer Camps happening in 18 locations throughout the province this summer.

“Similar to Connacht Rugby, totalhealth Pharmacy is all about supporting communities. Totalhealth Pharmacy has 30 member pharmacies in the Connacht area so the opportunity to partner with Connacht Rugby on this project was a win-win for us.

“We are excited and looking forward to see the partnership grow and the children having a great time at the Summer Camps.”

Registration is open at community.connachtrugby.ie at the cost of €85, and every child who attends will receive our brand new Connacht Rugby 1/4 Zip Top as well as a water bottle, rucksack and one junior ticket to a selected Connacht Rugby match next season at The Sportsground.

Attendees are also in with a chance of winning a 2018/19 Connacht Rugby Season Ticket Membership, which goes to the lucky child who finds a golden ticket located in one random camp pack.

Pictured at the launch of the 2018 Connacht Rugby Summer Camps are (back left-right): Ollie McGuinness (McGuinness Totalhealth Pharmacy Roscommon), Darragh Leader, Joe Gorham, Jack Carty, Tiernan O'Halloran, Michelle Concannon (Concannon Totalhealth Pharmacies Athlone) with Cormac, Aoife & Michael McGuinness in front