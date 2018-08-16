Matthew Earley named in 26-strong Connacht U18 Rugby squad

Carrick RFC’s Matthew Earley has been named in a 26-man squad for the forthcoming U18 Inter Provincial Rugby series with the first game against Leinster at the University of Limerick this Saturday, August 18.

The Sligo Grammar School student is one of two hookers in the squad for the Tournament that will take place in its entirety over eight days at UL, with games on Wednesday, August 22, against Munster and Sunday August 26, against Ulster.

The Leitrim U17 Gaelic football goalkeeper and Leitrim Gaels clubman will be hoping to impress head coach Colm Tucker who is looking forward to the challenge - “We are looking forward to the upcoming challenge of the inter-pro series in UL.

“It will be the first time this format has been employed with three games over eight days and it presents a very exciting and tough challenge with all teams boarding and training in UL for the duration. The squad have worked hard this summer and have prepared well.

“We are looking forward to getting to Limerick and getting the games underway. We would hope to see as many Connacht supporters there as possible to support the team.”

The full Connacht sqaud is as follows:

Alan Duffy Prop Ballina RFC

Aodha Hession Scrumhalf Creggs RFC

Caolan Hopkins Prop Ballina RFC

Cathal Fleming Backrow Monivea RFC

Cathal Forde Outhalf Corinthians RFC

Cian Scanlon Prop Corinthians RFC

Conal O'Grioffa Backrow Corinthians RFC

Conor O'Shaughnessy Fullback Galweigans RFC

Daragh Hanrahan Centre Corinthians RFC

Daragh Murray Second Row Buccaneers RFC

Diarmuid McCormack Backrow Corinthians RFC

Donnacha Byrne Backrow Sligo RFC

Eoin de Buitléar Hooker Corinthians RFC

Harry Balsiger Fullback West Offaly Lions

Hubert Costello Backrow Corinthians RFC

Hubert Gilvarry Fullback Sligo RFC

Jack Power Centre Galweigans RFC

Kacper Palamarczuk Number 8 Westport RFC

Leo McFarlane Scrumhalf Buccaneers RFC

Luke Hogge Centre Sligo RFC

Martin Fallon Second row Buccaneers RFC

Matthew Earley Hooker Carrick on Shannon RFC

Oisin McCormack Backrow Ballinasloe RFC

Rory McCleane Wing Oughterard RFC

Sam O'Sullivan Centre Creggs RFC

Dylan Keane Centre Ballinrobe RFC

The dates and times of matches is as follows:

Saturday August 18: Connacht U18s v Leinster U18s (kick-off 11am)

Wednesday August 22: Connacht U18 v Munster U18 (kick-off 3pm)

Sunday August 26: Connacht U18sv Ulster U18 (kick-off 1pm)