Rugby
Matthew Earley named in 26-strong Connacht U18 Rugby squad
Carrick RFC player will face three games in eight days in Inter Provincial competition
Matthew Earley in action against Ulster last year
Carrick RFC’s Matthew Earley has been named in a 26-man squad for the forthcoming U18 Inter Provincial Rugby series with the first game against Leinster at the University of Limerick this Saturday, August 18.
The Sligo Grammar School student is one of two hookers in the squad for the Tournament that will take place in its entirety over eight days at UL, with games on Wednesday, August 22, against Munster and Sunday August 26, against Ulster.
The Leitrim U17 Gaelic football goalkeeper and Leitrim Gaels clubman will be hoping to impress head coach Colm Tucker who is looking forward to the challenge - “We are looking forward to the upcoming challenge of the inter-pro series in UL.
“It will be the first time this format has been employed with three games over eight days and it presents a very exciting and tough challenge with all teams boarding and training in UL for the duration. The squad have worked hard this summer and have prepared well.
“We are looking forward to getting to Limerick and getting the games underway. We would hope to see as many Connacht supporters there as possible to support the team.”
The full Connacht sqaud is as follows:
Alan Duffy Prop Ballina RFC
Aodha Hession Scrumhalf Creggs RFC
Caolan Hopkins Prop Ballina RFC
Cathal Fleming Backrow Monivea RFC
Cathal Forde Outhalf Corinthians RFC
Cian Scanlon Prop Corinthians RFC
Conal O'Grioffa Backrow Corinthians RFC
Conor O'Shaughnessy Fullback Galweigans RFC
Daragh Hanrahan Centre Corinthians RFC
Daragh Murray Second Row Buccaneers RFC
Diarmuid McCormack Backrow Corinthians RFC
Donnacha Byrne Backrow Sligo RFC
Eoin de Buitléar Hooker Corinthians RFC
Harry Balsiger Fullback West Offaly Lions
Hubert Costello Backrow Corinthians RFC
Hubert Gilvarry Fullback Sligo RFC
Jack Power Centre Galweigans RFC
Kacper Palamarczuk Number 8 Westport RFC
Leo McFarlane Scrumhalf Buccaneers RFC
Luke Hogge Centre Sligo RFC
Martin Fallon Second row Buccaneers RFC
Matthew Earley Hooker Carrick on Shannon RFC
Oisin McCormack Backrow Ballinasloe RFC
Rory McCleane Wing Oughterard RFC
Sam O'Sullivan Centre Creggs RFC
Dylan Keane Centre Ballinrobe RFC
The dates and times of matches is as follows:
Saturday August 18: Connacht U18s v Leinster U18s (kick-off 11am)
Wednesday August 22: Connacht U18 v Munster U18 (kick-off 3pm)
Sunday August 26: Connacht U18sv Ulster U18 (kick-off 1pm)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on