Ireland team to face England in Six Nations named

THE Ireland side to face England in the Six Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 4.45pm, has been named.

There are a number of changes to the team that started against Scotland last Sunday starting in the half-backs where Captain Johnny Sexton is joined in by Limerickman Conor Murray.

Garry Ringrose is ruled out of the side through injury so Bundee Aki slots in at inside centre with Robbie Henshaw shifting to the No.13 jersey.

Jacob Stockdale returns to the team for the first time since the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland back in December and is named on the left wing with Keith Earls on and Hugo Keenan completing the back three.

In the front row another Limerick man Dave Kilcoyne starts at loosehead alongside Rob Herring at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead.

Tadhg Beirne moves into lock to partner Iain Henderson in the absence of the injured James Ryan.

Will Connors was ruled out yesterday with a knee injury in training so Josh van der Flier comes in at openside. CJ Stander moves to 6 for his final Ireland game in Aviva Stadium and Jack Conan is named at No.8.

Speaking this week about Stander, Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton commented; “He’s done things for the right reason. His wife and daughter are back in South Africa at the moment. They’ve been there for a few months and they went back for the last lockdown as well.

“It takes its toll, doesn’t it? He’s just taken the decision based on family reasons and we respect him for that, but he’s a big loss to Munster and Irish Rugby.

“He’s been huge for both teams over the last five, six years. Very shocked, but we wish him well and we hope that his last game in green will be one to remember.”

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour.

The game is being televised by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI) and kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Engalnd, 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, March 20, kick-off 4:45pm):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 28 caps