Search

22 Apr 2022

Carrick head for glory in Connacht Final next Sunday

Carrick head for glory in Connacht Final next Sunday

22 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

All roads lead to the Headquarters of Connacht Rugby this Sunday April 24, and to the Sportsground for the Connacht U14 final between Carrick-on- Shannon and Buccaneers from Athlone with kick off at 12 noon.

After defeating Loughrea (26-12) and the best of the big two Galway clubs, Corinthians (10-7) in the quarter final and Galwegians (29 nil) in the semi final Carrick will still start as underdogs against Buccaneers who had a fine semi final win over Sligo.

Buccaneers recorded notable away wins over Sligo and Galway Bay en-route to the final so they too will also believe in their own collective ability and the experts are predicting lots of scores are likely in this game which kicks off at 12 noon.

Buccaneers will be likely to have a lot of support at the Galway venue as their U16 team take on Corinthians right after the U14 Final at 2pm so a large travelling support will be essential to cheer on the Carrick lads as they attempt to lift the Connacht title.

The Sportsground is a short walk from Eyre Square so bring all the family over to Galway and make a weekend out of it. If you know of any Carrickonians living in Galway, city or county, please spread the word as all support is greatly appreciated.

This fine young team, that have been superbly managed by Aenghus Martin ably assisted by Padraig Gleeson and Seamus Connolly, play a wonderful entertaining brand of rugby and the whole Club is behind them in their quest to make history in becoming the first ever team from Carrick on Shannon RFC to bring home top provincial cup honours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media