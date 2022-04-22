Carrick head for glory in Connacht Final next Sunday

All roads lead to the Headquarters of Connacht Rugby this Sunday April 24, and to the Sportsground for the Connacht U14 final between Carrick-on- Shannon and Buccaneers from Athlone with kick off at 12 noon.

After defeating Loughrea (26-12) and the best of the big two Galway clubs, Corinthians (10-7) in the quarter final and Galwegians (29 nil) in the semi final Carrick will still start as underdogs against Buccaneers who had a fine semi final win over Sligo.

Buccaneers recorded notable away wins over Sligo and Galway Bay en-route to the final so they too will also believe in their own collective ability and the experts are predicting lots of scores are likely in this game which kicks off at 12 noon.

Buccaneers will be likely to have a lot of support at the Galway venue as their U16 team take on Corinthians right after the U14 Final at 2pm so a large travelling support will be essential to cheer on the Carrick lads as they attempt to lift the Connacht title.

The Sportsground is a short walk from Eyre Square so bring all the family over to Galway and make a weekend out of it. If you know of any Carrickonians living in Galway, city or county, please spread the word as all support is greatly appreciated.

This fine young team, that have been superbly managed by Aenghus Martin ably assisted by Padraig Gleeson and Seamus Connolly, play a wonderful entertaining brand of rugby and the whole Club is behind them in their quest to make history in becoming the first ever team from Carrick on Shannon RFC to bring home top provincial cup honours.