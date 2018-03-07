Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo win at county final of Leitrim Student Enterprise Awards

'Buzzy Books' from St. Clare’s Comprehensive in Manorhamilton has been named Overall Senior Winner of the county final of the Student Enterprise Awards. The announcement was made yesterday morning in the Bush Hotel.

The overall Intermediate Winner was 'Sheepfeeders', Drumshanbo Vocational School.

The overall Junior Winner was 'Slide it Out', St. Clare’s, Manorhamilton.

With mini businesses representing the seven secondary schools in the county, the Bush Hotel was a hub of enterprise yesterday, Tuesday.

The Student Enterprise Awards County Final is a culmination of the hard work undertaken by the students from the commencement of the school year last September.

The final gives the lucky students who have made it through to the coveted place of the county final the opportunity to showcase their wares (schools finals were conducted through the month of February).

The budding entrepreneurs in The Bush Hotel demonstrated the wealth of innovation and imagination that exists among these entrepreneurial teenagers.

Judging took place on the day and the judges commented on the high level of entrants this year. The prizes were presented by Lar Power, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council.

Winners are as follows -

Senior Category;

Overall winner and representing County Leitrim at the National Final is “ Buzzy Books” from St. Clare’s Comprehensive in Manorhamilton.

Second Prize went to “Slat Mate” from Mohill Community School

Best Business Report went to “Jet Bars”, Carrigallen Vocational School

Best Display went to “Handmade Bath Bombs”, Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin

Best Interview winner was “H²O Cafe”, Drumshanbo Vocational School

Innovation category winner was “Bust The Dust”, Carrick on Shannon Community School

Special Merit at Senior was “CFTC Shower Speakers”, Ballinamore Community School

The overall Intermediate Winner was “Sheepfeeders”, Drumshanbo Vocational School

Second prize at Intermediate went to “Hanging High” St. Clare’s, Manorhamilton.

The overall Junior Winner was “Slide it Out”, St. Clare’s, Manorhamilton

Second Prize at Junior went to “Aquasquish”, Drumshanbo Vocational School.

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise, Leitrim County Council thanked the students and teachers for their continued participation in the event and wished the winning businesses the very best of luck for the national finals which will be held in Croke Park Conference Centre on Wednesday 2nd May 2018