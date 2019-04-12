Mohill students attend integration day

TY students from Mohill Community College took part in an integration day ran by the county council last week.

The event included speakers from Leitrim Animal Welfare, Road Safety Authority, “Use your Brain not your Fist” campaign and many more. Students participated in a variety of workshops throughout the day and a lovely day was had by all.

In other school news, great smells were coming from the home economics room last Wednesday and Thursday as Junior certificate students took on the task of completing the practical section of the course. Many of the students have spent weeks preparing the chosen meal over and over again, both at home and in school. Well done to all.

Easter Holidays: With the Easter break coming in the next couple of days students are welcoming a much needed break. For both exam groups many projects are due in the weeks following the holiday. The day practicals in engineering and construction are the next big day for many students, while the interviews for agricultural science will also take place shortly after the break. To all students enjoy the break and hopefully the weather will be pleasant!!

Congratulations: Massive congratulations to Alannah McGuinness (5th year) on finishing second in the national Junior indoor championships 60m sprint recently.