Lough Allen College beaten in basketball semi-final

The first year boys’ basketball team played Coláiste Mhaigh Éne, Bundoran, in the North West basketball semi-final, on March 29.

Both teams exchanged scores leading to extra time. Lough Allen fought valiantly but were undone by Bundoran’s scoring. The final score was 20-27.

Best for LAC were Callum McTeigue, Adam Davis, Cian McManus and Francis Gallagher. This brings the Junior Basketball season to an end.

Well done to the players for their effort and enthusiasm. Thanks to Mr Flannery and Mr Clancy for coaching this team.



World Water Day



World Water Day is an annual day that highlights the importance of freshwater. LAC marked the day along with their teacher Ms Kelly by walking with cartons of water around Drumkeerin.

This journey was to highlight the water crisis experienced by marginalised groups such as women, children and refugees who face difficulties accessing safe water.