News from Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

First Year Girls Basketball Team

Congratulations to the 1st year girls basketball team who are North West Champions. They now progress to the Minor ‘A’ All Ireland tournament on May 11 and 12 in the University of Limerick.

Meave O’Connor, Jodie Meade, Annie Keon, Cara Davitt, Fodhla Sheerin, Lily Stanton Morris, Eve Flood, Lily Booth, Rosa Dale, Catherine Browne, Nia McGowan, Kara Byrne. Coach - Stephen Carty



Junk Kouture

We have two fantastic TY students through to the Grand Final of Junk Kouture in May. Emma Kelly and Brid McSharry treated staff and students to a great display of their designs ‘passion for fashion’ and ‘wave away waste’.

Both girls were interviewed about their designs and their enthusiasm was infectious. Best of luck in the 3Arena. We are so proud of you.



Sports Leadership Award

A number of TY students participated in the Sports Leadership Award course over the last two weeks. Assessments will take place after Easter.



Journal Design

Journal Design competition is open to all students from First Year to Leaving Certificate. Digital work is also acceptable. The mission statement on page one of the journal may be used as a starting point for ideas. Designs must be submitted in A4 format. The closing date is Friday, April 12.



Girls Gaelic

CCBS girls played Loreto Letterkenny in the final group game of the U14 C competition. The girls won with a high scoreline of 12-11 to 2-7. They will progress to the quarter final stages next week.



Music Exams

Music practical took place this week in CCBS. Students showcased a number of musical talents. Well done to all students and their teacher Mr Cronin.



Home Economics Practicals

Another year of practicals over for our Junior Certificate Home Economics students. They showcased such talent and skills during the exams. Students had to prepare, cook, serve and cost two dishes to meet specific requirements of their task. Well done to you all.



CCBS Bake off

The CCBS bake off took place on Monday, April 8 in room 16. First and Second year students produced their show stopper Easter themed cakes and demonstrated their technical ability. Well done to all participants.



Trocaire Lenten presentation

Regional officer for Trocaire, Roisin O’Hara presented a very interesting talk on the work of this organisation to our students on Thursday. Ms Kilfeather has organised a fundraiser for Trocaire next week.

Students are asked to buy a line for 0.50c and will be entered into a raffle for an Easter hamper. Draw will take place Friday, April 12.

Grow2CEO

First year students have had a busy few weeks working on their GROW2CEO project. This is a cross curricular project with the Business and Home economics department.

They have sown spinach seeds as part of this project, visited SuperValu and invited local honey producer John McFadden to speak to the class. Students have also been kept busy working on their business plan, branding and marketing for their spinach and seaweed soup sensation. We look forward to tasting this dish. Well done students.

Guidance conference

Our Guidance Counsellors were in attendance this weekend at the IGC conference in LYIT. Mr Seamus Neely welcomed Guidance counsellors from across the country to Donegal.

The conference focus this year was on valuing uniqueness and realising potential. Ms Ann McHugh of Donegal ETB launched the research exhibition while the ‘great debate’ was hosted by RTE’s Emma O Kelly.