Over 100,000 children nationwide booked into STARCAMP’s free virtual camp in 24 hours

The online camp which begins today and runs over 5 days offers children 90 minutes of magic, games, performance, science, baking, jokes and much more each day for 5 days.

As a gesture of goodwill and in the spirit of encouraging children to have fun and stay healthy, mentally and physically over this new and hopefully final lockdown, STARCAMP have decided to roll out their incredibly positive, fantastically fun, unique Online Camp for every single child in Ireland for FREE. "Simply to give back to the world in a time of need", Aideen O' Grady, STARCAMP's owner has stated.

Having cost thousands to create, produce and record, Aideen and her team spent weeks writing, making, and editing these 5 x 90 minute programs for children. Contributors include Keith Barry (showing us magic tricks) and Don Conroy (giving drawing lessons) along with lots of the usual STARCAMP team who a lot of children will know from the summer and Easter camps!

The Online Camp (which can be watched over 5 days or all at once) can still be availed of by signing up to it on their website NOW at www.starcamp.ie Please go to the page “Virtual Camp - Jan 21” at the top of the page, fill in your details and a link will then be emailed back to you which you can log into from Monday morning! It will be available to view until Sunday 10th January.

