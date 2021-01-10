RTE Home School Hub is back on TV from Monday

As Sunday evening approaches, don't let the panic over home schooling taking hold.

Múinteoir Clíona, Múinteoir Ray, and Múinteoir John are all back on TV from this coming week to help you out.

Home School Hub first aired in March 2020 to help parents out and it was a hit. Not only could us parents get to enjoy a few minutes of me-time or even get to catch up on work or chores. And all without the guilt of having the kids mindlessly watching TV. At least with this show, you felt like they were actually learning something.

And just like back in spring, teachers, Múinteoir Clíona, Múinteoir Ray, and Múinteoir John, as well as many special guests, will be on hand to keep children engaged, and help teach them core curriculum in a fun and interesting way.

From Monday, January 11th, Home School Hub will return to Irish screens for two hours every weekday, running from 10am to 12pm. As well as this, RTÉ will also air the After School Hub programme from 3.20pm until 4.20pm every weekday afternoon.

