Plan B needed for Leaving Cert

“I know its not plan A but if Covid has taught us anything, it is that we need Plan B”. This was stated by Deputy Marian Harkin in Dail Eireann, when she emphasised to the Minister for Education Norma Foley that the Department of Education needed to put in place contingency measures for predictive grading, either for the entire exam, or as part of a hybrid model.

Covid had upended everything and, while she had a certain hesitancy about predictive grades, it would be negligent not to prepare for that eventuality, she said.

“The least that should be done is to tell schools to make some preparations for predictive grades and, above all else, we need a Department policy which will help ensure consistency in predictive grades”, Deputy Harkin emphasised. This model could, for example, include specific numbers of assignments, online participation, class tests, subject teacher collaboration at a local level, and at a national level, specific national guidelines that were tailored to different subject areas, she suggested.

One of the biggest selling points of the traditional Leaving Cert was its objectivity she stated. Students and teachers, parents and schools needed a framework for predictive grading that was consistent and impartial, Deputy Harkin concluded.