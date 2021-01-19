New webinars for Autism community

AsIAm, supported by SuperValu are delighted to announce a new series of webinars that will continue to bring informative topics and valuable advice to the autism community.

The series kicks off on Wednesday 27th January at 7pm with ‘Autism & Life After School – Education’. Fiona Early, Autism Friendly University Coordinator at DCU and Billy Redmond an Educational Facilitator, School Principal, Guidance Counsellor and HEC teacher will give advice on factors to consider when choosing a college, preparing for college, the DARE scheme, college-life and autism-friendly universities. They will be able to provide participants with invaluable knowledge on navigating the third level education landscape through an autistic lens. To register for the first seminar in the series ‘Autism & Life After School – Education’ click here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ YonZSHyHTmeCTws_BkkPMA

AsIAm with the support of SuperValu are committed to continuing to provide free support to communities around Ireland and to make these seminars accessible to all.

The second of 2021’s online seminars will follow on Wednesday 10th February at 7pm discussing ‘Autism & Relationships – Including Sexuality.’ This session will explore the positives and challenges in romantic relationships, giving examples and practical skills whilst advising on how to know one’s self and how to recognise a healthy or toxic relationship. The first quarter of the year will see three further seminars take place including; ‘Autism & Life After School – Training & Employment’ on Wednesday February 24th, ‘Autism - Women & Girls’ on Wednesday March 10th and ‘Starting the Journey – A New Diagnosis’ on Wednesday March 24th. The entire series will be free and open to all subject to registration.

This programme is supported by SuperValu Ireland.

