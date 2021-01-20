Health and Wellness podcast specially for kids

The Kids Are All Right! is a weekly podcast specially for kids that is all about Health, Happiness and Wellness!

As the impact of Coronavirus continues to be felt in every corner of the world and in every aspect of our lives, it’s unsurprising that kids have been affected as every aspect of ‘Normal’ life has bit by bit been taken away from them.

Some have experienced minor bumps and worries, while many others continue to deal with high levels of anxiety and distress as a result. The team behind The Kids Are All Right! podcast want to help get some of the best advice from the best experts out there directly to the kids via this podcast on all things Health, Happiness and Wellness.

As we find ourselves in yet another Lockdown, back to home schooling and our activities severely curtailed, we encourage parents to use their 5K to jump into the car with the kids, go for a drive and let the kids listen to The Kids Are All Right! podcast, starting a healthy habit for the kids to do in the car… as well as giving Mum or Dad a well-deserved 20minute breather!

Michelle and her puppet co-hosts, Buster & Buddy are on a mission to help kids Feel Great and Live Well! Each week they feature a different topic speaking with experts who have the best advice and tons of experience to share!

Covering everything from Coronavirus…to how to get to sleep easier, from dealing with their worries…to the importance of eating healthy and exercise, from building self-confidence…to bullying; basically Anything and Everything that affects kids’ sense of happiness and wellness.

AND of course there’s plenty of other fun stuff too like Joke Time, Kids Vox Pops, Competitions and Super Kids! where we celebrate super kids doing super things with a fantastic secret surprise planned for them…

As well as ALL the chats we have with people as part of our Motivation Nation! segment who’ve done amazing things in their lives, have cool jobs or inspiring stories to tell! Buster and Buddy question the guests from the kids’ perspective; asking the kinds of questions that kids want to know, with helpful takeaway ‘Tools’ they can use to live happy in their everyday lives.

With a combined 50 years working with kids the team are passionate it is a powerfully positive podcast which not only informs but encourages physical and mental health and well-being in kids by creating a unique Audio-Community where kids feel heard, empowered and supported to take real actions to mind themselves and their friends.

A podcast specially for kids, we want to hear whatever is on the kids’ minds, as they record and send in their opinions, questions, stories to be included and featured in every episode!

We encourage parents to listen to The Kids Are All Right! with their kids in the car as a handy conversation starter and so they can pick up valuable advice to support their kids build a happy and healthy life and develop a resilient mindset to negotiate their way through the unavoidable bumps in the road.

