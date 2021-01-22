Revise.ie has expanded platform to cater for Leitrim primary school pupils

Revise.ie is going the extra mile to support school goers during the Covid-19 pandemic, now catering for both primary and secondary school students.

A leading company in the education and ed tech space, Revise.ie recognised that students needed support as secondary schools were not prepared for online learning when the first lockdown commenced last March.

Revise.ie decided to provide free classes to all students until the end of the last school year. The response was phenomenal, with almost 20,000 students availing of the classes.

Delivering live classes to so many students has given Revise.ie the expertise to constantly deliver to students the online content it wants.

Revise.ie founder and owner Carl Lynch said: "We use a platform called Zoho because it is by far the best to allow interaction between students and teachers. This is core to what we do. We know it works as students give us feedback at the end of each class, which has made a world of difference."

Due to huge demand, Revise.ie has now started catering for children in primary school.

After consulting with parents, Revise.ie has put together a schedule whereby pupils attend Maths on Mondays and Irish every Thursday. Classes, which are for fifth and sixth class pupils, take place at 4pm and last for 45 minutes.

These sessions are planned out to make the transition from national school to first year in secondary as easy as possible. It is important to Revise.ie that students enjoy the sessions, whilst still benefiting a lot from each class.

More information is available on Revise.ie.