NUI Galway, Nuacht RTÉ and TG4 to run journalism course for transition year students

Transition year students in Irish-medium schools are being offered a unique insight to journalism in an online course with some of Ireland’s finest television, radio and digital journalists and broadcasters.

NUI Galway, Nuacht RTÉ and TG4 are running the week-long Iriseoirí an lae amárach programme in conjunction with An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta (COGG) and the Department of Education.

The course is aimed at students in second level schools in Gaeltacht and other Irish-medium secondary schools, and will be held via Zoom from March 1-4

Each day a mix of material will be presented by a team drawn from NUI Galway’s media and communications courses and from journalists broadcasting on TG4, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and producing content for online platforms.

Award-winning video journalist and filmmaker Seán Mac an tSíthigh will share his skills and experience in compiling stories of a cinematic quality for TG4 and RTÉ.

Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg will give an insight into packing the difficult questions into Adhmhaidin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s flagship current affairs programme.

Television news anchors Eimear Ní Chonaola and Siún Nic Gearailt will speak of the joys the trials and the tribulations of daily live broadcasting. Choosing and presenting stories for online platforms will be covered by Siún Ní Dhuinn of RTÉ Digiteach/Gaeilge.ie.

The course will also give an insight into following a career path in media, along with providing stories for a sporting nation on GAA, soccer and horseracing will also be outlined and discussed.

NUI Galway's Professor Breandán Mac Suibhne said: “The last few years, punctuated by the catch-cry of 'fake news’, have made us all more conscious of the importance of quality journalism. Iriseoirí an lae amárach enables transition year students to see for themselves what journalism involves and it gives them experience that may help them decide if they wish to pursue a career in a field so vital to democracy and social justice. And it will also give them a sense of the opportunities offered by a BA at NUI Galway.”

TG4’s Director General Alan Esslemont said: “Irish language journalism is core part of the TG4 schedule, and we welcome this collaboration with NUI Galway to encourage transition year students to consider a career in journalism.”

Programme Director of the MA (Cleachtas Gairmiúil sna Meáin) at NUI Galway, Aodh Ó Coileáin, said: “The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has compared the vital role of journalists to that of ‘public watchdog’. Accordingly, the Court has afforded the press the broadest scope of protection. Freedom of the press is one of the great gifts of a democratic society. Perhaps now more than at any point in our history, Ireland needs free, critical, impartial and independent media.

“NUI Galway, Nuacht RTÉ and TG4 and An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta hope that this vibrant new digital course will give an insight to students and perhaps encourage some to choose education in journalism or some aspect of media and broadcasting. The truth always matters,” concluded Aodh Ó Coileáin.

Registration for course and further information can be go by emailing peadar@cogg.ie.