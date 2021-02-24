Opening of Drumshanbo NS extension for pupils with autism

Monday, February 22 was a particularly joyful day in St Patrick’s NS, Drumshanbo, as the long awaited extension to the school finally opened its doors to welcome back the boys and girls of the Cairde and Laochra classes.

The extension is comprised of two classrooms for pupils with Autism, as well as all attendant facilities, including kitchen, sensory room and general purpose room.

The pupils and staff were thrilled today to be able to take up residence in their lovely new rooms.

As part of the build, outdoor play space has been greatly increased also. Because of the amazing response to the school’s recent fundraising campaign, the next part of the project - to improve the outdoor space and facilities - will now begin.

The first items on the school’s agenda are to create a basketball and volleyball court and an outdoor classroom.

The generosity of the community has made this possible and the board of the school is very grateful to all who donated.

Principal Máirín O’Keeffe said that what is needed to really complete the project and bring it to life is the return of the children to school – hopefully in the not too distant future.



Cairde & Laochra classes:

Pupils: Adam, Bella, Caitlyn, Constantine, Eoghan M, Eoghan O, Isabella, Jennifer, Lukas, Mia, Seán.

Teachers: Martina Duignan & Sinéad Rogers.

SNAs: Deborah Kehoe, Donna Flynn, Samantha Cullen, Davinya Sheahan, Olive Murphy, Julie Durkin.