St. Angela’s College develop unique Structured PhD (Home Economics) September 2021

The School of Home Economics, St. Angela’s College is well established as a provider of quality Higher Education programmes with a 70-year legacy that has gone from strength to strength in an ever-changing landscape. A new and innovative Structured PhD (Home Economics) is now on offered through the recently launched National Centre of Excellence in Home Economics at the College, from September 2021 for those who wish to progress to doctoral level study (Level 10 NFQ).

The exciting new programme will attract Irish and international Home Economists who want to take the next step in developing their expertise and strengthening the research base upon which Home Economics is built, as well as welcoming candidates from aligned and cognate disciplines.

The Structured PhD (Home Economics) is offered on a full-time or part-time basis and candidates will work under the responsive supervision and mentoring of an expert academic faculty member availing of many research skills supports. Academic staff in the Centre are leading international experts in Home Economics with several staff holding positions on government advisory groups, Chair positions on internationally recognised committees and memberships of international research teams.

From this available expertise, PhD candidates will gain valuable insights and acquire transferrable skills enabling them to conduct research at the highest level in a reflective and critical way and to complete their selected research project making a unique and original contribution to the field of Home Economics / aligned research areas.

Helen Maguire, Head of School of Home Economics explains ‘applications for the new Structured PhD are now open for studies in areas aligned to the research priorities of the School and full bursaries are available through the Kappeler Bursary. F

rau Kappeler was a Swiss Home Economist, passionate about the development of the discipline, who bequeathed in her will a philanthropic donation to St. Angela’s College designated for the advancement of the field’. Ms Maguire continues, ‘this PhD will allow graduates to unlock future career opportunities at a high level in a broad range of public and private sector roles’.

For further details / to discuss a potential PhD research study please contact Helen Maguire, Head of School of Home economics at hmaguire@stangelas.nuigalway.ie

Full details of the new Structured PhD (Home Economics) and Kappeler Bursary information can be found on the College website www.stangelas.nuigalway.ie