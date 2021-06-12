Dates for your diary: School holidays 2021/22

Secondary School is out and the primary students will follow in two weeks, but when are they back and what holidays/ extra child minding can we plan for next term?

Schools will normally re-open during the week in which 1st September falls. However, the school year may start in the week prior to that in which 1st September falls if this is necessary in order to meet the overall requirement of a minimum of 167 days at post-primary level or 183 days at primary level.

October 2021 mid-term break

All schools will close from Monday 25th October 2021 to Friday 29th October 2021 inclusive.

Christmas 2021

All schools will close on Wednesday 22nd December 2021, which will be the final day of the school term. All schools will re-open on Thursday 6th January 2022.

February 2022 mid-term break

Post-primary schools will close from Monday 21st February 2022 to Friday 25th February 2022 inclusive.

All primary schools will close on Thursday 24th February 2022 and Friday 25th February 2022. (Primary schools may use 3 discretionary days to extend this break to an alternative option of a 5 day break for the period from Monday 21st February 2022 to Friday 25th February 2022 inclusive.)

Easter 2022

All schools will close on Friday 8th April 2022 which will be the final day of the school term, unless changes are required. All schools will re-open on Monday 25th April 2022.

Schools are required to be open for a minimum of 167 days at secondary level and 183 days at primary level - these are the dates putforward by the Department of Education check with your school for accurate dates.

Also read: World-class visitor attraction to put West Cavan "on the map"