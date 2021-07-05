Good news for Rooskey school

File photo
Education Minister Norma Foley and her Department have informed Senator Eugene Murphy that initial Project Approval has been issued to Mount Carmel Narional School, Rooskey for 2 new class rooms and 1 SET.
Sen Murphy has welcomed the news stating that the school has grown substantially over recent years.
"This is great news for the Principal Mellory Tighe, staff, students, Board of Management and parents of students," stated Senator Murphy.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.