29/07/2021

Deadline for School Transport payments this Friday, July 30, 2021

Bus Eireann

Bus Eireann says its schools transport service payment deadline is Friday, July 30

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Bus Éireann is reminding families that have applied for Primary and/or Post Primary School Transport, that the closing date for payments/submitting medical card details in full is this Friday, 30 July 2021. It will not be possible to access the portal or make a payment from that date until the 20 August.

School transport is a significant scheme operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education, providing transport for over 114,500 children to and from school on a daily basis, a vital service to families and schools throughout the country.

To allow for the planning of school transport services for the new school year, aligned to public health advice, the Family Portal will close after the payment deadline (30 July 2021) and will not re-open until 20 August 2021. It will not be possible to submit an application or payment for Primary/Post Primary transport for the new school year during this period.

Miriam Flynn, Chief Schools Officer, Bus Éireann said: “It is a very busy time of year and we expect to receive and respond to large volumes of queries over the next couple of weeks. Tickets for School Transport services will be issued in the coming weeks and parents will receive a notification by email when this happens. We are looking forward to recommencing school transport services from Thursday, 26 August 2021.”

Parents are strongly urged to make sure that their payment is made on or before the deadline date of 30 July 2021. Any application or payment that is received after this date is deemed late and may mean no seat will be available.

