Leaving Cert results for 2021 class to be made available online this Friday

Leaving cert results will be available online this Friday
Leaving Certificate results for 2021 are due for issue directly to candidates through the Department of Education Candidate Self Service Portal at 10am on Friday 3 September.
In any subject where a candidate sits the examination and opts to receive Accredited Grades, they will be credited with the better of the two results.
Candidates’ results will be transferred to the CAO to facilitate progression to higher education.
